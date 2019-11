MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A real estate company has named Mobile the 20th most dynamic small city in the U.S.

The company, Point2Homes, evaluated 150 cities based on population, education, culture, economic activity and housing.

Of the cities analyzed, Mobile had the third biggest drop in unemployment behind Garden Grove, Calif. and Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

Huntsville and Montgomery also made the list.