Mobile Airport Authority set to release it's plan to move commercial flights to Mobile Downtown Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority will soon release its plan to move commercial flights from Mobile Regional Airport to Mobile Downtown Airport. The press conference is set for 5:15 this afternoon.

During the conference, MAA president Chris Curry will share the steps involved in the 20-year development process for the airport.

