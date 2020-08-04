Mobile Airport Authority releases master plan for downtown airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) released its master plan for moving commercial flights from Mobile Regional Airport to Mobile Downtown Airport.

MAA president Chris Curry gave the presentation for the 20-year-long development plan. The decision to move commercial flights to the downtown airport came after a study compared the cost of terminal construction versus improving road access to Mobile Regional Airport. Another factor in the move is the proximity of the airport to more residents.

The plan calls for expanding the airport’s boundary and potentially acquiring more land. The primary entrance to the airport will be located off Dauphin Island Parkway. The master plan shows a $160 million terminal and a new parking garage, as well as new surface parking.

The move will be funded with a total of $403 million for long-term projects at the downtown airport with a 5-percent local match from the MAA, which is estimated to be $19.5 million. The federal funding is $351 million.

The full slideshow of the master plan is below:

