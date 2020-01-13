MMA fighter dies in Florida car crash

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter was killed in a car crash in South Florida, officials said.

News outlets say Angel Corchado, 33, collided with a traffic light pole on Saturday at a highway exit ramp in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said blood-alcohol test results were pending.

The MMA fighter and instructor was also known as “El Jefe,” or the boss, and lived in Boynton Beach.

The professional fighter was a trainer at Combat Club, an MMA gym in Lantana, Florida, where he taught his last class Friday. Corchado was originally from New York City.

Danny Valentine, owner of Combat Club, told The Palm Beach post he was excited about an upcoming fight in three weeks.

LATEST STORIES: