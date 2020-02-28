M&M Small Engine Repairs is offering free service for residents affected by flooding

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — After hearing about the flooding Jason McLaney, owner of M&M Small Engine Repairs, decided to step in and help out. He is offering free repairs for any type of small engine for the residents affected by the flooding.
“It’s devastation what’s going on with the flooding, so we wanted to try to give back to the community as much as we can even if it’s something small like a lawnmower,” McLaney said.
He already has a list of 12 people who are in need of his service and is extending the offer to anyone who is in need. He will have to wait until the flooding subsides, but after he will pick up the appliance and drop it back off after it is repaired.
