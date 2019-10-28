MLK Jr. Ave. at Broad St. to close Nov 4-18

WRIGHTWOOD, CA – JULY 23: Traffic is detoured away from a business which closed as California Highway 138 got shut down to protect workers from road rage during a road-widening project on July 23, 2007 near Wrightwood, California, 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Before the closure, road workers received insults, death threats, BB gun […]

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue at Broad Street will be closed to through-traffic from Nov. 4-18. The area will be open to local traffic.

Utility crews will work in the area in association with the TIGER Grant construction project. Local and through traffic will be redirected as follows:

• Eastbound Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue traffic will be redirected from Broad/Beauregard Street to Lawrence Street to Short Bloodgood/Earl Street to Marmotte Street to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue

• Westbound Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue traffic will be directed from Broad/Beauregard Street to Lawrence and Congress Streets to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to obey the 25-mph speed limit and to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should also watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

The latest Mobile TIGER Grant construction project information is available on the Web at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/tiger-grant/.