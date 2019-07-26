Mixer held in Pensacola to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida

A community mixer was held Thursday night at the Studer Community Institute in downtown Pensacola to benefit Big Brother Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

Proceeds from event ticket sales and a silent auction will the go to the organization, which pairs at-risk youth with a positive role model — a “big brother” or “big sister” within the community.

The mixer was luau-themed, so Bigs and Littles from within the program, as well as many community leaders, could be seen wearing leis and floral clothing.

The event was sponsored by Fishbein Orthodontics.

President and CEO of the organization Paula Shell said the program helps keep children on the right path, and research shows it can help change their life.

“They’re less likely to become involved in negative behavior. They’re less likely to use drugs or alcohol,” Shell said. “They’re more trusting of their adults in their life. Their relationships are more positive and their academics are better. So we do see positive changes in these kids lives. Our community will be better for it because these (kids) are our future.”

To find out more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, go to their website at http://www.bbbsnwfl.org.