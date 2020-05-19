Mississippi’s “safer at home” order expires this week

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ “safer at home” order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus is entering its final week. Some businesses have been easing into reopening with sanitation and social distancing restrictions in place. Many high schools are holding commencement ceremonies with videos of individual students receiving their diplomas, often edited together to show the entire graduating class. The state Health Department said Monday that Mississippi had at least 11,432 confirmed cases and 528 deaths from the coronavirus. Reeves has said his “safer at home” order is helping prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. The order will expire May 25.

