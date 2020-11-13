Mississippi’s health officials hope to have a coronavirus vaccine available for first responders next month

(AP) – Mississippi’s top health officials have said they are hopeful a coronavirus vaccine could become available for health care workers and first responders in the state as early as next month. State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Thursday that Mississippi has requested an initial round of 183,000 doses of the vaccine. It is being developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech. Potential vaccines are still in the trial phase and haven’t been approved. They must be safe and effective before approval for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The announcement comes as Mississippi is experiencing a surge of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that rival numbers seen over the summer.
