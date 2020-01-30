Mississippians can now play Powerball, Mega Millions lotteries

MISSISSIPPI (AP) — People in Mississippi can test their luck at massive jackpot games like the Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time.

The multi-state games went online at over a thousand stores throughout the Magnolia state, starting at 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th.

In 2018, lawmakers approved the creation of a state lottery to raise money for infrastructure.

Once $80 million is spent on infrastructure projects, money generated from the lottery will help fund education.

Mississippi first started selling scratch-off tickets in November.

The state lottery has already brought in millions of dollars for Mississippi.

