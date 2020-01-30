Mississippians can now play Powerball, Mega Millions lotteries

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSISSIPPI (AP) — People in Mississippi can test their luck at massive jackpot games like the Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time.

The multi-state games went online at over a thousand stores throughout the Magnolia state, starting at 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th.

In 2018, lawmakers approved the creation of a state lottery to raise money for infrastructure.

Once $80 million is spent on infrastructure projects, money generated from the lottery will help fund education.

Mississippi first started selling scratch-off tickets in November.

The state lottery has already brought in millions of dollars for Mississippi.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories