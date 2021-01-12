Mississippians 65 and older, those with pre-existing medical conditions can now receive COVID-19 vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Mississippians over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Those Mississippians can register for an appointment online or by calling 1-877-978-6453. Due to possibly high website traffic, it may take a few times for the link to work. Tuesday afternoon, State Health Officer said the toll free number for the COVID-19 vaccine hotline was temporarily down. The department added a second number for patients to call, which is 601-965-4071.

The state of Mississippi is currently giving COVID19 immunizations for the following:

All Healthcare Workers and EMT / paramedics

Persons 65 years of age or older

Persons 18 – 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

“My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders,” said Reeves. “It’s to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that’s what our focus is now.”

According to Reeves, more than 62,000 Mississippians have been vaccinated. Fifty-seven thousand Mississippians have had one dose, and 5,730 have received both doses.

The governor also announced two new executive orders. The first orders state flags to be lowered to half mast in honor of the two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died during the riot last Wednesday. The second order is to adjust unemployment benefits to help support small businesses in the state.

