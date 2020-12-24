Mississippi surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi has surpassed 200,000. The milestone comes before the Christmas holiday when health officials say they expect a spike in cases. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is pleading with residents to adhere to guidelines around masks and social distancing. One holiday-related event in the state has already caused an outbreak. The Sun Herald reported that at least 10 people on the Mississippi coast have tested positive after a week of events tied to the Biloxi Yacht Club. Events held at the yacht club included a ball and a meeting with Santa held for families.
LATEST STORIES
- Track Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with the NORAD Santa Tracker
- Strict lockdown dampens Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem
- House Democrats to introduce amendment to increase stimulus checks
- Alabama’s Marine Resources Division shuts down public harvesting areas
- First Daughter Ivanka Trump helps distribute food at South Florida event