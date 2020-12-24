Mississippi surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Congregants of Highland Colony Baptist Church are encouraged to spritz their hands with sanitizer before picking up a communion packet, while having a variety of seating options in the Worship Center of Highland Colony Baptist Church, Nov. 29, 2020, in Ridgeland, Miss. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the worship hall and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi has surpassed 200,000. The milestone comes before the Christmas holiday when health officials say they expect a spike in cases. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is pleading with residents to adhere to guidelines around masks and social distancing. One holiday-related event in the state has already caused an outbreak. The Sun Herald reported that at least 10 people on the Mississippi coast have tested positive after a week of events tied to the Biloxi Yacht Club. Events held at the yacht club included a ball and a meeting with Santa held for families.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories