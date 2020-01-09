Mississippi set to inaugurate 7 of 8 statewide officials

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is swearing in seven of its eight statewide elected officials. A ceremony takes place Thursday at the state Capitol.

The new governor, Tate Reeves, will be inaugurated Tuesday.

The statewide officials were elected in November, and they are all Republican. Some are changing offices. Delbert Hosemann has been secretary of state, and he is becoming lieutenant governor. Lynn Fitch has been treasurer, and she is becoming attorney general. The new secretary of state is former state Sen. Michael Watson. The new treasurer is David McRae. Returning officials are Auditor Shad White, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.

