Mississippi senate candidate speaks out against incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This file photo combination shows Mike Espy, left, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, on Oct. 5, 2018, and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., on Nov. 5, 2018, both in Jackson, Miss. If Espy and Hyde-Smith win their respective party’s primaries, they will face each other in the November 2020 general election. Hyde-Smith defeated Espy in a November 2018 special election. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate says the Republican incumbent is “disrespecting” the people of Mississippi by not debating him. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy says he accepted two debate invitations but Cindy Hyde-Smith turned them down. Espy says they have strong differences on issues such as health care. Hyde-Smith says they do have stark contrasts. She says she would be willing to debate Espy, but she will be back in Washington next week. She defeated him in a 2018 special election to finish a term that Republican Thad Cochran started. The election is Nov. 3.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories