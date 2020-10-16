Mississippi senate candidate speaks out against incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate says the Republican incumbent is “disrespecting” the people of Mississippi by not debating him. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy says he accepted two debate invitations but Cindy Hyde-Smith turned them down. Espy says they have strong differences on issues such as health care. Hyde-Smith says they do have stark contrasts. She says she would be willing to debate Espy, but she will be back in Washington next week. She defeated him in a 2018 special election to finish a term that Republican Thad Cochran started. The election is Nov. 3.
