Mississippi reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-August. That was around the time Gov. Tate Reeves instituted a statewide mask mandate. The day of high case numbers comes just two weeks after the Republican governor repealed that same statewide mask mandate. He cited declining cases as a reason for ending the order. For most of the last two months, Mississippi has seen lower infection numbers. Cases have ranged between around 200 to 800 cases a day. In mid-to-late July, the state was regularly reporting between 1,000 and 1,500 cases a day on average. But the count slowly has been rising again.

