Mississippi receiving $29.7M from CDC for vaccinations

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss, (AP) – Mississippi is receiving about $29.7 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support coronavirus vaccinations. The award is part of $3 billion in coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress to bolster vaccinations, particularly among minority populations. The state of Mississippi has now administered 1.32 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents. The state Health Department said 815,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday and 541,241 more are fully vaccinated. Everyone over the age of 16 in the state is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories