Mississippi now allows dogs on restaurant patios

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Pet dogs can now dine with their owners under certain conditions at Mississippi restaurants.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s new policy went into effect Friday.

Restaurants must apply for a variance to the department’s food code to allow the animals and pay a $165 inspection fee. Under the new policy, a restaurant must have a separate outside entrance into a designated outdoor dog-friendly area. Dogs, who must remain leashed, are not allowed to go indoors – unless considered a service dog.

Disposable dishes and utensils are required and dogs can’t come into contact with any items involved in food service operations. Employees cannot touch or handle the animals.

Visit www.HealthyMS.com/doggiedining for more information.