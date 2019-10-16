1  of  3
Breaking News
Birmingham attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1 Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody AMBER ALERT: 2 persons of interest in custody, 3-year-old still missing

Mississippi minister accused of abusing girl 45 years ago

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

IUKA, Miss. (AP) – A former Mississippi youth minister is accused of sexually abusing a 10 year old girl nearly 45 years ago.

The Clarion Ledger reports 71-year-old Dural Reece Ragsdale surrendered Monday. He was indicted last month on a felony charge of fondling a child under 14.

District Attorney John Weddle says in the indictment that the abuse happened sometime between 1974 and 1975, when Ragsdale was a youth minister at Iuka United Methodist Church.

Ragsdale previously denied to the paper that he abused the girl, while describing sexual contact he said happened “one time” because of a “curious” child. He named her, and the paper said key details of their stories matched up. The woman, now in her 50s and living in West Virginia, said she tried to press charges for years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories