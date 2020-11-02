Mississippi medical marijuana vote: Initiative 65, 65A or neither

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — Mississippi has a major decision on their ticket tomorrow, a vote on medical marijuana initiative for patients with debilitating medical conditions.

Statewide last year, more than 280,000 Mississippi residents signed a petition for Initiative 65 concerning medical marijuana to be on the ballot, but voters tomorrow have more than a yes or no decision. The choice for voters is Initiative 65, 65A or neither.

Initative 65, the originial initative would allow for the Mississippi Department of Heath to regulate how the plant is grown, processed and made available to patients. Doctors must approve the patients use for the 22 conditions listed in the initative like cancer and epilepsy.

Initaitve also includes

prescription limit at 2.4 ounces every 14 days

dispensary location not allowed 500 feet from schools and churches

allows for smoking, vaping and other forms of ingestion

Initiative 65A, a legislative county measure, would also allow for a medical marijuana program. Those for Initiative 65 feel 65A is an effort to confuse voters and try to kill 65. Initiative 65A doesn’t provide any specific framework for the program.

Initative 65A includes:

limits marijuana smoking to terminally ill patients

allows for local zoning regulations

Legislature decides tax rate and possession limits

Voters of course also have the option to voter for neither initiative. The anticipated expense for the first year to implement a medical marijuana program is over $24 million, the anticipated revenue is around $13 million.

