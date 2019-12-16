Mississippi man tried six times in quadruple murder case is back in court

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A judge is being asked to set bond for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times in the same quadruple murder case. Curtis Flowers is charged in the 1996 shooting deaths at a furniture store in Winona. He is appearing in court in that town Monday. Four of his convictions have been overturned, and two ended in mistrials. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his sixth conviction in June. Justices said prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors. Flowers is African American. The district attorney has not said whether he will try Flowers a seventh time.
