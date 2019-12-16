Mississippi man tried six times in quadruple murder case is back in court

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 14, 2010 file photograph, Clemmie Flemming points out to prosecutor Doug Evans, center, where she spotted Curtis Giovanni Flowers on the morning of four slayings at Tardy Furniture in Greenwood, Miss. Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor who has tried the same man six times in a death penalty case now will decide whether to seek a seventh trial after the U.S. Supreme Court found racial bias in jury selection. (Taylor Kuykendall/The Commonwealth via AP, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A judge is being asked to set bond for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times in the same quadruple murder case. Curtis Flowers is charged in the 1996 shooting deaths at a furniture store in Winona. He is appearing in court in that town Monday. Four of his convictions have been overturned, and two ended in mistrials. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his sixth conviction in June. Justices said prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors. Flowers is African American. The district attorney has not said whether he will try Flowers a seventh time.

Curtis Giovanni Flowers
FILE – This Aug. 3, 2017, file photo provided by Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Curtis Flowers. A judge has set a new site for next week’s bail hearing for Flowers, who has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. The Administrative Office of Courts said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, that Flowers’ hearing will take place Dec. 16 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona. (Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP, File)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories