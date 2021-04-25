Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mississippi man for multiple felony charges, including kidnapping.

40-year-old Quinton Oneal Barnes is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, resisting an officer and obstructing justice. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. yesterday a person called 911 and said a white Honda sedan with pink rims was driving recklessly in the area of Highway 85 and College Boulevard and the passengers inside the vehicle were motioning for help. The caller followed the vehicle to the Hideaway area of Valparaiso where it stopped. Deputies arrived and found the vehicle, but Barnes ran off into the woods. Both passengers, a woman and a boy, were unharmed. Deputies established a perimeter and took Barnes into custody following a short foot chase.

The woman told deputies that she and Barnes had an argument at the Walmart in Niceville and Barnes told her he was going back to Mississippi. He attempted to take the vehicle and both victims got in to prevent him from leaving with their belongings. Barnes sped off while the victim still had the back passenger door open and continued at a high rate of speed. The victims attempted to call for help but Barnes forcibly took their phones, causing minor injuries to the boy.

Barnes was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail where he was booked and held without bond.