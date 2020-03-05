JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says she will work to strengthen the security of computers and other electronic devices used by state government employees. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he is appointing Fitch to lead a cybersecurity task force. Fitch said that systems are threatened not only by other countries but also by “dangerous pranksters.”
LATEST STORIES:
- 5 Things To Do This Weekend: March 6th, 7th, and 8th!
- Mississippi leaders to boost cybersecurity for state computers, systems
- BREAKING: Mobile Police Officer involved in car crash
- Isolated Thunderstorms Early then Improving Weather This Afternoon
- Florida lawmakers rally behind 6-year-old who was arrested at school