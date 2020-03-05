Mississippi leaders to boost cybersecurity for state computers, systems

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says she will work to strengthen the security of computers and other electronic devices used by state government employees. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he is appointing Fitch to lead a cybersecurity task force. Fitch said that systems are threatened not only by other countries but also by “dangerous pranksters.”

