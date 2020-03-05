Mississippi leaders to boost cybersecurity for state computers, systems

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Good morning everyone. Today’s forecast headlines include passing showers and a few thunderstorms early, clearing later, and a much brighter end to the week

During the morning there will be more scattered thunderstorms with a small chance a couple could become strong. As the day wears on rain chances will begin to go down. Past midday we’ll be mostly dry under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a chance by sundown we could get some sunshine.