Mississippi inmate at least 27th to die since late December

FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photo, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. An inmate at the Mississippi prison that was a focus of recent deadly unrest was found hanging in his cell by two corrections officers over the weekend and pronounced dead, a coroner said Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – An inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been pronounced dead.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has not identified the man who died. He is at least the 27th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Some of the deaths happened amid outbursts of violence.

Health inspections have shown repeated problems with clogged toilets, broken sinks and moldy showers at Parchman. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

