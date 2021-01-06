Mississippi House members vote to adopt new flag, Senate to vote Wednesday

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Texas trauma surgeon Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall, who has used her social media platform during the pandemic to give insight into what is happening behind-the-scenes with patients and COVID-19 units across the country, shared her experience with NewsNation. When it comes to COVID-19 patients — even those who have been given the all-clear — she said their lungs might tell a different story.

The story started with a tweet from Bankhead-Kendall: