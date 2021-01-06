JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is a short step from formally adopting a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.” It will replace a Confederate-themed flag legislators mothballed six months ago. Voters approved the new flag in November, but legislators still have to put the design into state law. The House voted 119-1 to do that Tuesday, soon after the legislative session started. Senators are scheduled to finish passing the bill Wednesday. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign it into law. The old Mississippi banner was the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.
Mississippi House members vote to adopt new flag, Senate to vote Wednesday
by: The Associated PressPosted: / Updated: