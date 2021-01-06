Mississippi House members vote to adopt new flag, Senate to vote Wednesday

by: The Associated Press

The magnolia flower centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower, now known as the “In God We Trust,” flag. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is a short step from formally adopting a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.” It will replace a Confederate-themed flag legislators mothballed six months ago. Voters approved the new flag in November, but legislators still have to put the design into state law. The House voted 119-1 to do that Tuesday, soon after the legislative session started. Senators are scheduled to finish passing the bill Wednesday. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign it into law. The old Mississippi banner was the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.

