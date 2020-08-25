31 COVID-19 outbreaks at Mississippi schools; More than 4,000 students & teachers quarantined

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there were 31 COVID-19 outbreaks at Mississippi schools during the week of August 17-21.
According to Dobbs, 142 teachers tested positive for the virus, and 292 students tested positive for COVID-91.
Dobbs also said 584 teachers and 3,913 students have been quarantined.
