Mississippi governor tests negative for virus following White House visit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he tested negative for the coronavirus. Reeves got tested as a precaution considering he visited the White House earlier in the week.

In his tweet, Reeves said for people to keep President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their prayers after they tested positive for the coronavirus. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

