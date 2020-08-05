Mississippi governor Tate Reeves issues statewide mask order, begins today

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s setting a statewide order for people to wear masks in public amid a recent surge in cases of the new coronavirus. The Republican is also delaying the start of the school year for upper grades in eight counties that are hard-hit by COVID-19. Reeves also says Tuesday that he’s ordering all adults and students to wear masks in schools, unless there’s a medical reason that prevents them from doing so. He is delaying the start of school for grades 7-12 in eight counties with more than 200 cases and 500 cases per 100,000 residents. The counties are Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington.
