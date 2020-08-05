Mississippi governor Tate Reeves issues statewide mask order, begins today

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s setting a statewide order for people to wear masks in public amid a recent surge in cases of the new coronavirus. The Republican is also delaying the start of the school year for upper grades in eight counties that are hard-hit by COVID-19. Reeves also says Tuesday that he’s ordering all adults and students to wear masks in schools, unless there’s a medical reason that prevents them from doing so. He is delaying the start of school for grades 7-12 in eight counties with more than 200 cases and 500 cases per 100,000 residents. The counties are Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories