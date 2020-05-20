Mississippi governor Tate Reeves issues guidelines for churches, places of worship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Earlier this week, the United Way of Southwest Alabama received a donation of 10,000 face masks from Airbus. The masks were donated with the intention of distributing them to non-profit organizations in Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties.

Tuesday was the first of three distribution days for the face masks. Appointments were scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. The distribution days will continue today and Thursday.