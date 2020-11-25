Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extends mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has announced he is expanding his mask mandate to cover half of Mississippi’s 82 counties. Reeves had previously placed under the mandate 22 counties with the highest number of new cases of coronavirus. The news comes after the dean of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s School of Medicine called on the governor to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate. Mississippi’s top health official says he is exhausted trying to convince people in the state to take the coronavirus seriously. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the public is refusing to follow public health guidelines.

