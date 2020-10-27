Mississippi governor Tate Reeves extends mask mandate to seven additional counties

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending a mask mandate to seven additional counties to try to control the spread of the coronavirus. His new order takes effect Wednesday and lasts until at least Nov. 11. When it’s in place, 16 of Mississippi’s 82 counties will have a requirement for people to wear face coverings when they are indoors away from their homes. The counties Reeves is adding are two of the larger ones, Harrison and Madison, along with the smaller Benton, Carroll, Jones, Leake and Marshall counties. The Republican governor set restrictions last week in DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Itawamba, Neshoba, Claiborne and Chickasaw counties.
