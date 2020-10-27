Mississippi governor Tate Reeves extends mask mandate to seven additional counties

FILE – In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Miss. Reeves tweeted Tuesday, July 7 that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after announcing he was going into isolation after being in contact with a lawmaker who tested positive. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending a mask mandate to seven additional counties to try to control the spread of the coronavirus. His new order takes effect Wednesday and lasts until at least Nov. 11. When it’s in place, 16 of Mississippi’s 82 counties will have a requirement for people to wear face coverings when they are indoors away from their homes. The counties Reeves is adding are two of the larger ones, Harrison and Madison, along with the smaller Benton, Carroll, Jones, Leake and Marshall counties. The Republican governor set restrictions last week in DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Itawamba, Neshoba, Claiborne and Chickasaw counties.

