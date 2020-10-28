Mississippi governor signs emergency declaration ahead of Zeta

(WJW) — After remaining mostly quiet since announcing the loss of her baby Jack, model Chrissy Teigen wrote a heartbreaking essay detailing her recent experiences.

"I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so," Teigen said in the blog. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see."