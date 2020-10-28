Mississippi governor signs emergency declaration ahead of Zeta
Posted: / Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Zeta.
The governor tweeted on Wednesday, “Watch the weather. Be prepared. Emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds—up to 9 feet of surge and winds up to 100 MPH. Stay sharp, stay safe, and pray for God’s protection.”
Click here to keep up with the 12 News forecast.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware
- Mississippi governor signs emergency declaration ahead of Zeta
- Phoenix police officer accused of sending ‘credible threat’ to the mayor
- Good Samaritan saves kitten frozen to truck tire in Colorado
- Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows