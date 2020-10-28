Mississippi governor signs emergency declaration ahead of Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

The governor tweeted on Wednesday, “Watch the weather. Be prepared. Emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds—up to 9 feet of surge and winds up to 100 MPH. Stay sharp, stay safe, and pray for God’s protection.”

