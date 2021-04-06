Mississippi governor provides update on state’s COVID-19 vaccine response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on Mississippi’s COVID-19 vaccine response. He will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

According to the governor, 1.32 million vaccines have been distributed in Mississippi. As of Monday, 815,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 541,241 more are fully vaccinated.

Everyone over the age of 16 in the state is eligible to receive the vaccine. People can be vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites, as well as at community health centers, at some pharmacies and private healthcare providers.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.