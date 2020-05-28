Mississippi governor plans to reopen businesses next week

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will allow all types of businesses to reopen Monday but they must follow safety guidelines to try to minimize spread of the new coronavirus. The Republican governor says COVID-19 remains a “deadly enemy.” But he says the economy is hurting and “freedom with risk” is better than a prolonged shutdown. Outdoor sports complexes can start reopening Monday, as can movie theaters, museums, bowling alleys and trampoline parks. The Health Department said Wednesday that Mississippi has had 14,044 confirmed cases of the virus and 670 deaths from it. Reeves says hospitals have not been overwhelmed.

