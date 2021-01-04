Mississippi governor gives update on COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Monday, January 4, to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The governor will be joined by the state’s COVID-19 response team. They will discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit COVID-19 transmission.

The news conference will start at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson. If the livestream does not work, click here to watch the news conference.

