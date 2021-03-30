Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill authorizing a $1,000 pay raise for most teachers. He did so Monday, saying teachers have stepped up to help children during difficult times.

Lawmakers are working on final parts of state spending and borrowing plans for the year that begins July 1. The state-funded portion of the budget will be nearly $6.6 billion. The budget includes an increase in funding for preschool partnerships. The House on Monday adopted the final version of a bill that says the state can borrow millions for a variety of projects.

