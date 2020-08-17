Mississippi expands free coronavirus testing for teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is expanding access to free coronavirus testing for teachers, and well as school-based emergency telehealth coverage. More than 70 counties have reported outbreaks during the first few weeks students are back in the classroom. Authorities announced Monday that Mississippi’s K-12 teachers now have access to free testing, whether or not they have symptoms or know they’ve been exposed. The Mississippi Division of Medicaid says it has expanded its coverage to allow schools without nurses or school-based clinics to access telehealth services. Officials say Mississippi has had more than 72,00 reported cases of the virus and at least 2,095 virus deaths as of Sunday evening.
LATEST STORIES
- SEC schedules set for Alabama and Auburn football
- Foley swears in new police chief
- DHS inspector general calls border wall ‘outdated’ in report critical of CBP spending
- USPS warns Alabamians that mail-in ballots may not be cast in time for November election
- 52 absent from Baldwin County Schools Monday