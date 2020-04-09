Mississippi doctor sues hospital, says she was fired over coronavirus concerns

OXFORD, Miss. – A Mississippi doctor has sued a hospital she accused of firing her for raising concerns about its coronavirus safety measures. News outlets report Dr. Samantha Houston was fired after she wrote a Facebook post soliciting donations for equipment that Oxford’s Baptist Memorial Hospital can use to remotely speak to coronavirus patients. A hospital official tells Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Houston’s post was inaccurate since the hospital had capability to remotely speak with patients. They also deny Houston’s other accusation, that the hospital did not have enough N95 masks for nurses. Houston also is suing the hospital’s CEO and the medical staffing agency that held her contract to the hospital.

