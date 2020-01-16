Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifts water advisory in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has lifted a beach water contact advisory for station 19 in Pascagoula. The water is now safe for swimmers. As of right now, there are no advisories across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Officials say that swimmers should still avoid the water after heavy rainfall in the area. You can check the quality online here.
