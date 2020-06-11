Mississippi creates grant program to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is opening a grant program for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tate Reeves says the application process begins at noon Thursday online at backtobusinessms.org. Grants of $1,500 to $25,000 are available to businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The grants can cover mortgage interest, rent, payroll, utilities and other expenses related to the pandemic. They cannot cover businesses’ lost profits. The grants are funded by the federal coronavirus relief program.
