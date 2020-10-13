Mississippi Covid-19 cases trend upward

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s state health officer says he’s troubled by the state’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday that all indicators are “starting to turn in an unwanted direction.” He says six hospitals have no beds available in their intensive care units.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves lifted a statewide mask mandate Sept. 30. Dobbs says he’s disappointed that some churches and businesses think they can no longer tell people to wear masks. Before the Nov. 3 election, the state health department will provide free masks with a partial face shield to people who are at least 65 or have health problems.

