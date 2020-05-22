Mississippi church involved in coronavirus lawsuit burns, investigators consider arson

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is condemning a church fire that’s being investigated as an arson. First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs burned Wednesday, about a month after it filed a lawsuit challenging city restrictions on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Investigators found graffiti at the burned church that read “bet you stay home now you hypokrites.” The governor said Thursday that the situation makes him furious. The church’s lawsuit alleges police officers disrupted a church Bible study and Easter service. A city attorney says nearly 40 worshipers weren’t practicing social distancing inside the church when a violation citation was issued.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories