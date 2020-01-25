Mississippi announces commercial shark season

The State of Mississippi announces dates for the 2020 commercial shark season in state waters:

BILOXI, Miss. – The 2020 commercial shark season will open Monday, Feb. 10, at 12:01 a.m. local time. This opening applies to Mississippi territorial waters only.

Mississippi residential commercial fishermen who wish to participate must possess a fishing boat or a hook and line commercial fishing license, along with a Commercial Shark Endorsement, which can be obtained at the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) located at 1141 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi.

Prior to purchasing an endorsement, applicants must attend an identification and safe handling workshop, the first of which is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, at MDMR at 10 a.m. The fee for the Commercial Shark Endorsement will be $10.

If interested in obtaining a commercial shark endorsement, please contact Jonathan Barr at 228-523-4051 or email jonathan.barr@dmr.ms.gov .

