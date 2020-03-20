Missing person alert issued in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department have issued a missing persons alert. 64-year-old Deborah Tormos was last seen Wednesday, March 18th around 10 a.m. near Zeigler Circle. Tormos was last seen in a red floral dress, white sweater, black tights, and blue shoes. Tormos uses a blue walker and has a mental illness. She is five feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. If you see Tormos, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
