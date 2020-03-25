Missing person alert issued in Mobile

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County sent out the following update to testing collection and confirmed cases.

FDOH-Escambia says contact tracing will be conducted for those individuals who have tested positive. Contact tracing is a frequently-used public health tool for tracking and preventing the spread of disease. Epidemiologists work to find everyone who has been in contact with the positive case. Persons identified to be at-risk through the contact tracing process are interviewed, evaluated, and educated on their risk factors and what they need to do next.