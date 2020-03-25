Missing person alert issued in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 49-year-old William Muller. Muller was last seen on March 24th at AltaPoint on Howells Ferry Road. When Muller is found, he will be under a court order to stay at AltaPoint until a court date. Muller was charged with criminal trespass and breaking and entering but was found mentally unstable to stand trial. Muller was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and black combat boots. Police ask the public to be careful if they spot Muller. He is known to be delusional. If you see Muller, call 251-208-7211.
