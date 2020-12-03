Missing Person Alert activated for man from Monroe County

Top Stories

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Willie Lee Richardson. He’s a 71-year-old man who went missing in Monroe county.

Richardson stands 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs.

The alert says his family last spoke with him on November 28, 2020 around 8:40 in the morning. They say he may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Richardson was last known to be in Monroeville.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-2635 or call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories