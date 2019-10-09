Missing Orlando toddler found safe after being taken at gunpoint; mom arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe in DeLand Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

WESH reports the 2-year-old boy was taken from an Orlando apartment at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

Police confirmed the child was found safe on Twitter Wednesday.

The boy’s mother, Sugey Perez Diaz, was arrested.

Further information was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY| The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who was reported missing in Orlando.

Jenzell Cintron Perez, 2, was last seen in the 1000 block of South Conway Road, wearing only a diaper.

Investigators suspect the child may be in the company of Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, and may also be in the company of a male in dark clothing.

Angelica Melendez, 23, a white-Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes is considered a “possible person of interest,” in the case, the FDLE said.

Orlando police said officers responded to a possible child abduction at the Michigan Park Condos around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the unknown male kicked open the door and took the child at gunpoint. The child’s stepmother was inside of the apartment at the time, but the boy’s father was not home, WESH 2 reported.

According to the boy’s stepmother, Diaz has a history of violence. She said she is concerned for the boy’s safety.

The boy is described as a 3 feet tall white male, weighing 45 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Diaz is a 5 feet 4 inches white female, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was also wearing dark clothing, authorities said.

If you spot Perez and Diaz, do not approach them.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department at (321) 235-5300 or 911.