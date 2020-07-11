Missing Montgomery 17-year-old found dead, investigation ongoing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/10): The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl who was last seen June 24.

Lesley Luna Pantaleon’s body was found by authorities in a body of water in the 3800 block of Old Selma Road. The body was later identified as Pantaleon after an autopsy.

The circumstances around her death are still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

—

ORIGINAL (6/24): The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Lesley Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents after she was last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Alabama tags “3BF4014.” She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes.

Lesley is described as being 4-foot-11 and weighing 90 pounds. She has a scar on her left cheek as well.

If you have any information on Lesley’s whereabouts, contact MPD or call CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

