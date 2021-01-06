Missing man reported in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police are asking for your help in locating a missing man. Edd Rodgers was reported missing by family members over the weekend. Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a missing person report was filed on Saturday.

Family members tell WKRG News 5 Rodgers is a cancer patient who needs his medications.

Call Jackson Police if you have seen Rodgers.

