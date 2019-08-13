UPDATE: Missing man in Escambia County, FL located

UPDATE (6:46 p.m.) — John Staples has been located and is safe, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing man.

John A. Staples, 85, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 4900-block of Mobile Highway.

Staples 6’ tall, approximately 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, khaki pants, and he walks with a bamboo cane.

If you see Mr. Staples, please call 9-1-1 or ECSO Dispatch at (850) 436-9620.