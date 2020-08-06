Missing Kansas mother last heard from in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police sent out an alert Wednesday for a missing Kansas woman who was last heard from days ago while she was in Memphis.

Police in Overland Park, Kansas (Kansas City metro area), said 36-year-old Marilane Carter was last seen leaving her Kansas home around 8:15 p.m. on August 1.

Have you seen this missing Kansas mother? She is believed to have traveled through the Memphis Metro area. pic.twitter.com/MA3QNGPbIE — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 5, 2020

Carter was driving to visit family in Birmingham, Alabama, police said. She was in Memphis when her family last heard from her.

She has not been heard from by her family since late Sunday, August 2, and she has made concerning statements to her family members, police said.

Police described Carter as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound white woman with long brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green t-shirt and black yoga pants when last seen.

Carter was driving her gray 2011 GMC Acadia with a Kansas license plate 194-LFY.

Anyone who sees Carter or her vehicle should contact local law enforcement.

